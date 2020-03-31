Bihar man beaten to death for informing about COVID-19 suspects

In a first of its kind incident in the country, a young man in Bihar was beaten to death precisely because he had informed the district control room about two novel coronavirus suspects who had arrived here in Bihar from Mumbai.

The incident took place in Sitamarhi in North Bihar where a 20-year-old youth Bablu Kumar was allegedly killed by Sudhir Mahto and Munna Mahto.

The two Mahtos had arrived from Mumbai to Sitamarhi around ten days back. Bablu, in the meantime, informed the district control room about the arrival of two persons from a state where a large number of people were afflicted with coronavirus.

A team of doctors on March 24 reached Runnisaidpur in Sitamarhi to examine the two suspects. Three days later, these two persons from Maharashtra tested negative.

But the incident (of informing control room and subsequent medial test) created such enmity between the family of Mahtos and Bablu that on Sunday when they found the 20-year-old young man sitting alone, they thrashed him so mercilessly that he died on the spot.

Shocked and grief-struck, Bablu’s father Vinod Singh eventually lodged an FIR with the police and named Sudhir Mahto, Munna Mahto and their family members as accused in the killing of his son.

The police on Monday raided the place and arrested Sudhir Mahto and Munna Mahto.

But then, this is not an isolated case of violence. A similar incident took place in Bihar’s Jehanabad district where a BDO Ajay Kumar and a police officer Chandrashekhar Kumar were attacked by fellow villagers when the officials reached there to quarantine migrants who had reached there from New Delhi. Villagers were so angry with the officials’ move to isolate the migrants that they smashed the window-panes of the government vehicles and attacked the officials.

The officials had to beat a hasty retreat. But they soon returned with additional police team which used brutal force and took local leaders into custody before restoring normalcy in the area.