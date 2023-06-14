Bihar man kills self after murdering wife, 3 daughters

Bihar man kills self after murdering wife, 3 daughters

He is suspected to have tried to kill his two sons as well, but they fled.

PTI
PTI, Khagaria,
  • Jun 14 2023, 16:02 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2023, 16:02 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man allegedly killed his wife and three daughters, including two minors, and then hanged himself to death in Bihar's Khagaria district on Wednesday, police said.

According to police, the incident took place at around 1.30 am in Ekhania village.

"It is suspected that Munna Yadav first killed his wife, Puja Devi, and then his three daughters—Suman (18), Anchal (16) and Roshni Kumari (15) with a sharp object. After that, he tried to kill his two sons also, but they managed to flee. Yadav then hanged himself from a tree outside his house. Both sons of Yadav informed the police... " Amitesh Kumar, Superintendent of Police of Khagaria told reporters.

Read | Bihar bridge collapse: Body of missing security guard found after 10 days

The SP said both the sons of Yadav narrated the sequence of events to the police. The incident took place at around 1.30 am on Wednesday, as informed by both sons of Yadav.

"The exact cause of the incident is not known. Police are collecting all relevant information pertaining to the incident. Bodies have been sent for the post-mortem examination," said the SP.

