Bihar’s aromatic ‘Marcha Rice’ gets GI tag

Bihar’s famous ‘Marcha Rice’ which is known for its aroma and palatability was awarded the Geographical Indication tag, according to the GI registry. Marcha is a short indigenous cultivar of rice found in the West Champaran district of Bihar. By its size and shape, its grain appears like black pepper so it is known as ‘Mircha’ (pepper in Hindi) or ‘Marcha Rice’.

The Journal of GI Registry said it has accepted the application seeking the GI tag for the rice. A GI is a sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin.

“It (the rice) is also known as Mircha, Marchaiya, Marichaetc locally. Plants, grains and flakes have a unique aroma that makes it different,” said the journal.

Expressing happiness over the development, Bihar agriculture minister told PTI: “This will further boost the production of Marcha Rice. It will also help farmers, engaged in the cultivation of Marcha rice, get a decent price for their produce”. The major growing areas of Marcha rice include Mainatand, Gaunaha, Narkatiyaganj, Ramnagar and Chanpatiya blocks of West Champaran district.