BJD MLA Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariah dies at 65

Ruling BJD MLA and former Odisha minister Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha died at a private hospital here on Monday, his family said.

Bariah, a five-time lawmaker from Padampur assembly constituency in Bargarh district, was 65 years old.

He was admitted to the hospital with kidney-related ailments and later put on a ventilator as his condition deteriorated, his son Brajraj Singh said.

He breathed his last around 1 AM and his body was taken to his assembly segment.

Bariha, a veteran tribal leader in the western region of the state, was elected to the Odisha Assembly five times from the Padampur constituency in 1990, 1995, 2000, 2009 and 2019.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and many other dignitaries condoled the death of Bariah.

Bariah was the sixth legislator to have died after the 2019 elections.

Earlier, the sitting MLAs of Balasore (BJP), Tirtol, Pipili, Brajrajnagar (BJD) and Dhamnagar (BJP) had died due to different reasons.