BJP activist held for putting Mamata’s photo with picture of cash seized by ED in poster

BJP worker held for Mamata’s photo with ED-seized cash

A team of officers from Behala Police Station picked up BJP’s Kajal Bhowmik from his residence on Tuesday evening

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 27 2022, 10:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2022, 13:05 ist
Crores of rupees in cash were allegedly seized from the residence of a woman, who apparently happens to be a close associate of senior TMC leader and state minister Partha Chatterjee, according to ED sources. Credit: PTI Photo

A BJP activist has been arrested for allegedly creating a poster by juxtaposing a photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with the picture of the cash seizure recently tweeted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), following its raid in connection with a school recruitment scam, a police officer said.

A team of officers from Behala Police Station picked up BJP’s Kajal Bhowmik from his residence on Tuesday evening, he said.

“We arrested Kajal Bhowmick after receiving complaints that he juxtaposed a photograph of our CM with another image and made posters out of it. We have seized the posters and sent them for analysis,” the officer at Behala Police Station said, adding that an investigation into the case is underway.

Crores of rupees in cash were allegedly seized from the residence of a woman, who apparently happens to be a close associate of senior TMC leader and state minister Partha Chatterjee, according to ED sources.

 

West Bengal
WBSSC scam
India News
BJP
Mamata Banerjee
Partha Chatterjee

