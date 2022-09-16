BJP forms 5-member committee to probe 'assault' on its members during West Bengal protest

The BJP on Thursday constituted a five-member committee, including four MPs, to look into the alleged assault on its members during their protest in West Bengal and demanded that the state government take strict action against culprits.

The members of the committee are former Uttar Pradesh DGP Brij Lal and Samir Oraon, both Rajya Sabha MPs, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Aparajita Sarangi, both Lok Sabha MPs, and Sunil Jakhar, a BJP leader from Punjab, the party said in a statement.

The BJP has accused the West Bengal government of inflicting "police atrocities" against its members during the party's protest march in Kolkata on Tuesday over the alleged corruption of the state government.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, however, alleged that the BJP brought in hoodlums armed with bombs in trains from outside the state to foment trouble during its march to the state secretariat Nabanna.

Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, said the police could have opened fire on violent BJP protesters during the march on Tuesday, but the government exercised maximum restraint.

In the statement, the BJP expressed its grave concern over the "brutal" beating-up of its workers and asked the state government to enforce law and order.