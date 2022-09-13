BJP workers stopped ahead of massive anti-corruption protest in Kolkata

Ahead of Bengal BJP's major anti-corruption protest in Kolkata on Tuesday, police placed barricades across railway stations and stopped workers at the Dholpur railway station from going ahead.

The saffron party had called for a march to the state secretariat, Nabanna, against alleged corruption under the Trinamool Congress government. The rally is believed to be BJP's attempt to show its Oppositional strength.

Under the Nabanna Chalo abhiyaan, protesters will attempt to walk to the secretariat from three different points. However, BJP representatives claim that party supporters were being obstructed from reaching Kolkata.

#WATCH | West Bengal: BJP workers & police clash inside the Dholpur railway station as police prevent workers to leave for Kolkata to participate in the Nabanna Chalo march; workers detained https://t.co/mka8igISyX pic.twitter.com/7qTPhxKQeU — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

#WATCH | West Bengal: BJP workers & police clash outside the Raniganj railway station as workers leave for Kolkata for Nabanna; police takes workers into preventive custody https://t.co/jmotBSVjlY pic.twitter.com/Ryw9Tf59ns — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

Meanwhile in Kolkata, police personnel have been placed in large numbers.

More to follow...