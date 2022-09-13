BJP workers stopped ahead of massive anti-corruption protest in Kolkata

Ahead of Bengal BJP's major anti-corruption protest in Kolkata on Tuesday, police placed barricades across railway stations and stopped workers at the Dholpur railway station from going ahead.
The saffron party had called for a march to the state secretariat, Nabanna, against alleged corruption under the Trinamool Congress government. The rally is believed to be BJP's attempt to show its Oppositional strength.
Under the Nabanna Chalo abhiyaan, protesters will attempt to walk to the secretariat from three different points. However, BJP representatives claim that party supporters were being obstructed from reaching Kolkata.
#WATCH | West Bengal: BJP workers & police clash inside the Dholpur railway station as police prevent workers to leave for Kolkata to participate in the Nabanna Chalo march; workers detained https://t.co/mka8igISyX pic.twitter.com/7qTPhxKQeU
— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022
#WATCH | West Bengal: BJP workers & police clash outside the Raniganj railway station as workers leave for Kolkata for Nabanna; police takes workers into preventive custody https://t.co/jmotBSVjlY pic.twitter.com/Ryw9Tf59ns
— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022
Meanwhile in Kolkata, police personnel have been placed in large numbers.
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
The gullies of Chandni Chowk
JWST captures 'breathtaking' images of Orion Nebula
Photographer William Klein dies aged 96
Odisha body claims Kohinoor belonged to Lord Jagannath
Venezuelan migrant and his dog part ways at US border
'Squid Game' competes for Emmys history
DH Toon | Which brand of shoes is Rahul Gandhi wearing?
Extinction to re-introduction: Indian cheetah's history
Centre under fire for Akshay's ad 'promoting' dowry
Good days back for Bollywood? 'Brahmastra' gives hope