BJP workers en route Kolkata for major protest stopped

BJP workers stopped ahead of massive anti-corruption protest in Kolkata

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 13 2022, 10:41 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2022, 10:53 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI

Ahead of Bengal BJP's major anti-corruption protest in Kolkata on Tuesday, police placed barricades across railway stations and stopped workers at the Dholpur railway station from going ahead.

The saffron party had called for a march to the state secretariat, Nabanna, against alleged corruption under the Trinamool Congress government. The rally is believed to be BJP's attempt to show its Oppositional strength.

Under the Nabanna Chalo abhiyaan, protesters will attempt to walk to the secretariat from three different points. However, BJP representatives claim that party supporters were being obstructed from reaching Kolkata.

Meanwhile in Kolkata, police personnel have been placed in large numbers.

More to follow...

West Bengal
India News
Indian Politics
Kolkata
BJP
TMC

