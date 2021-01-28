Bombs hurled near Bengal minister's residence, six held

A few motorcycle-borne miscreants have hurled country-made bombs near the residence of a West Bengal minister in the city, and six people were arrested in this connection, police said on Thursday.

No one was injured when the criminals threw the bombs near the house of Indranil Sen, minister of state for information and culture, in Kasba area on Wednesday night, they said.

The singer-turned-politician was not at his home when the incident happened.

Six people were apprehended for their alleged involvement in the case and three two-wheelers and a cache of country-made bombs seized from their possession, a Kolkata Police officer said.

"We have identified these persons after scrutinising the CCTV footage of the area. We are interrogating them," he added.

