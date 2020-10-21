Calcutta HC eases order declaring Durga Puja pandals 'no-entry zones' in WB

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday relaxed its order that declared all Durga Puja pandals as no-entry zones, according to multiple media reports.

The move comes following a review petition filed by prominent puja organisers in Kolkata on Tuesday that cited “practical problems” in executing the court’s order.

According to multiple media reports, the court has allowed the assembly of not more than 60 persons inside big puja pandals and not more than 15 persons in smaller ones. 'Dhakis' or traditional drummers will also be allowed but not within 10 meters of bigger puja pandals and just outside of 5 meters of smaller puja pandals.

However, the High Court did not give permission for the 'Sindur-khela' or play of vermillion that women undertake on the last day of the Puja, Bijoya Dashami.

On Monday, the Calcutta High Court had ordered that all Durga Puja pandals in West Bengal be declared no-entry zones in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The High Court also stated that not more than 30 organisers would be allowed to enter the respective pandals and no visitors can enter the pandals.

