Calcutta HC grants interim relief to Suvendu Adhikari

The Calcutta High Court on Monday granted interim relief to BJP MLA and Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari issuing a stay order on three FIRs lodged against him.

The High Court further stated that no coercive action can be taken against Adhikari without its permission.

Also read: Suvendu Adhikari skips CID summons in bodyguard death case

The High Court issued a stay order on proceedings in three cases registered at the Contai and Nandigram Police Station on March 18 this year.

However, as for the two cases registered at the Maniktala and Tamluk Police Stations, the High Court stated that investigation may continue but no corrective action may be taken against Adhikari.

The High Court further stated that since Adhikari is the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, the investigating authorities have to accommodate him if he is required to give a statement at a place of his convenience.

Earlier, Adhikari was summoned by the Bengal CID in relation to the unnatural death of his erstwhile bodyguard Subhabrata Chakraborty three years ago.

The CID took over the case from the Contai Police Station in East Medinipur district on July 14. The case was lodged by Chakraborty’s wife Suparna Kanjilal Chakraborty on July 14.

