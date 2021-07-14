Calcutta High Court admits election petition of BJP leader Jitendra Kumar Tiwari

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday admitted for hearing a petition by BJP leader Jitendra Kumar Tiwari challenging the election of Trinamool Congress candidate Narendranath Chakraborty from the Pandabeswar assembly constituency.
Justice R K Kapur directed the issuance of notice to Chakraborty in connection with Tiwari's election petition.
The matter will be taken up for hearing on August 9.
Chakraborty defeated Tiwari by 3,803 votes from Pandabeswar in Paschim Bardhaman district in the assembly election held earlier this year.
Tiwari, who had won the seat in 2016 as a TMC candidate, had switched over to the BJP before the 2021 elections.
