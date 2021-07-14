Calcutta HC admits election petition of BJP leader

Calcutta High Court admits election petition of BJP leader Jitendra Kumar Tiwari

Chakraborty defeated Tiwari by 3,803 votes from Pandabeswar in Paschim Bardhaman

PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jul 14 2021, 22:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2021, 22:52 ist
The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday admitted for hearing a petition by BJP leader Jitendra Kumar Tiwari challenging the election of Trinamool Congress candidate Narendranath Chakraborty from the Pandabeswar assembly constituency.

Justice R K Kapur directed the issuance of notice to Chakraborty in connection with Tiwari's election petition.

The matter will be taken up for hearing on August 9.

Chakraborty defeated Tiwari by 3,803 votes from Pandabeswar in Paschim Bardhaman district in the assembly election held earlier this year.

Tiwari, who had won the seat in 2016 as a TMC candidate, had switched over to the BJP before the 2021 elections.

West Bengal
calcutta high court
BJP

