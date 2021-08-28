CBI arrests 2 in Bengal post-poll violence case

The CBI arrested two persons on Saturday in connection with one of the cases of post-poll violence in West Bengal related to an alleged attack on BJP supporter Dharma Mandal in Nadia district, officials said.

The two accused -- Bijoy Ghosh and Asima Ghosh -- were briefly detained before being arrested by the agency, they added.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has carried out searches at 15 locations in connection with the attempt-to-murder case of Dharma Mandal, who suffered serious injuries while trying to save one of his relatives, who was allegedly being beaten up by the eight accused named in the complaint in Chapra on the night of May 14, the officials said.

In his complaint, Dharma Mandal's brother Ayan alleged that the members of his family, natives of Hridaypur village, are known BJP supporters.

On May 14, the eight accused beat up their relative, Sanajit Mandal, and dragged him to a nearby locality, the complainant alleged.

The complainant, his brother Dharma and nephew Saurav rushed to save Sanajit when they were also allegedly beaten up by the accused.

One of the accused, Ujjal Ghosh, allegedly hit Dharma on his head with a sharp-edged weapon, leaving him seriously injured, according to the FIR.

The CBI has registered 10 more FIRs in connection with post-poll violence in West Bengal, taking the total to 21.

The central agency took over the cases in accordance with the instructions of a five-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court.

The court directives came after a committee of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) submitted a report on the post-poll violence in West Bengal after the results were announced on May 2, declaring the astounding victory of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), humbling the BJP in a bitterly fought eight-phase electoral battle.