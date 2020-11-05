CBI conducts searches in Kolkata cattle smuggling case

  Nov 05 2020
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday conducted search operations at five locations in Kolkata in connection with the ongoing probe into cattle smuggling, officials said.

The search operations started in the morning, a CBI spokesperson said.

Raids were also conducted at the office premises and residences of two chartered accountants in the city, he said.

On September 23, the agency booked a former commandant of the BSF and three others in connection with cattle smuggling along the India-Bangladesh border.

Earlier, the CBI carried out searches at 13 locations in Kolkata and Murshidabad in West Bengal, Ghaziabad in UP, Amritsar in Punjab and Raipur in Chattishgarh. 

