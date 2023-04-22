School jobs 'scam': CBI searches TMC MLA's home

CBI searches TMC MLA's residence in Bengal in school jobs 'scam' probe

Saha is the fourth TMC legislator to be questioned in the ongoing probe

PTI, Kolkata,
  • Apr 22 2023, 12:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2023, 16:18 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted search operations at the residence of Trinamool Congress MLA from Tehatta in Nadia district, Tapas Saha, and questioned him in connection with their ongoing probe into the alleged school recruitment scam, a senior officer said.

Accompanied by a huge team of central forces, the CBI officers on Friday seized documents from Saha's office at his residence as well as his mobile phone, he said.

"We are talking to Saha for quite some time now and may continue the questioning," the CBI official told PTI.

CBI officials also raided the residence of Saha's assistant.

Saha is the fourth TMC legislator to be questioned in the ongoing probe.

Incidentally, Saha was also earlier interrogated by the Anti Corruption Branch of West Bengal police.

On Tuesday, the Calcutta High Court ordered the CBI to take over the investigation.

Earlier in the day, the CBI sleuths questioned another Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan Mollah in connection with their probe into the school jobs scam, a senior officer said.

Mollah, TMC's Bhangar Block 9 president, was summoned by the central probe agency to appear before its sleuths on Friday.

The CBI officer also claimed that several important documents have been recovered from Mollah's house.

Several leaders of the ruling TMC, including former minister Chatterjee, were earlier arrested by the ED and CBI in connection with the scam since last year.

India News
TMC
CBI
Calcutta HC
Enforcement Directorate

