CBI summons TMC Birbhum chief in cattle smuggling case

CBI summons TMC's Anubrata Mondal in cattle smuggling case

The CBI on Wednesday raided six locations in Birbhum district in connection with the case

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Aug 05 2022, 22:39 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2022, 22:39 ist
Officials of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) leave after conducting a raid at the residence of stone merchant Tulu Mondal, a close aide of Trinamool Congress (TMC) Birbhum chief Anubrata Mondal, in connection with their investigation into an alleged cattle smuggling scam, in Birbhum. Credit: PTI Photo

The CBI on Friday summoned TMC's Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal in connection with their investigation into the cattle smuggling case, an officer said.

Mondal has been asked to appear before the investigators at 11 am on Monday, he said.

"We have called him for questioning in the cattle smuggling case on Monday morning. We have certain questions lined up for him," the CBI officer said.

The CBI on Wednesday raided six locations in Birbhum district in connection with the case.

Mondal has already been questioned twice by the central agency.

The CBI has arrested Mondal's bodyguard Saigal Hossain after he allegedly failed to give them any satisfactory explanation on how he amassed a huge amount of assets despite having a fixed monthly salary. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
TMC
West Bengal
CBI

What's Brewing

How Holcim, other Indian cement firms fixed prices

How Holcim, other Indian cement firms fixed prices

Much-awaited Lalbagh flower show kicks off today

Much-awaited Lalbagh flower show kicks off today

Unique 'Buddha pendant' discovered at Mohenjo-daro

Unique 'Buddha pendant' discovered at Mohenjo-daro

Oscar Piastri - A serious talent at centre of F1 drama

Oscar Piastri - A serious talent at centre of F1 drama

Intense August rainfall overwhelms Bengaluru

Intense August rainfall overwhelms Bengaluru

 