CISF official posted in Kolkata succumbs to coronavirus

A Central Industrial Security Force personnel posted in Kolkata has succumbed to coronavirus, taking the virus death toll in the force to three, officials said on Tuesday.

This is the sixth death in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) or paramilitary forces, under the command of the Union home ministry, due to COVID-19 with two casualties in the Border Security Force and one in the Central Reserve Police Force.

Assistant Sub Inspector Jharu Burman, 55, posted at the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSEL) security unit in Kolkata succumbed to coronavirus on Monday, a senior official said.

He was under treatment in a local hospital for sometime, he said.

Earlier, a CISF ASI posted at the Indian Museum in Kolkata and a head constable rank official posted to guard the Mumbai international airport had died of COVID-19.

The 1.62 lakh personnel strong force tasked primarily to guard civil airports in the country and vital infrastructure in the aerospace and nuclear domain has 66 active cases of the pandemic till now, as per officials.

The CAPFs like the CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP and SSB-- as per latest data-- have about 758 active cases of the disease.