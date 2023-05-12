State police vacancies to be filled in 3 months: Mamata

Complete recruitment process for vacant posts in Bengal police force within 3 months: Mamata to officials

The shortlisted candidates can be provided an initial training of seven days and inducted into the force

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • May 12 2023, 11:42 ist
  • updated: May 12 2023, 13:42 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI File Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked officials to complete the recruitment process for “thousands” of vacant posts in the state police force within three months.

She said the shortlisted candidates can be provided an initial training of seven days and inducted into the force.

Also Read: New chief justice of Calcutta High Court sworn in

“There are thousands of vacant posts in the police force. I suggest there should be an initial training of seven days, and the rest of the training can be conducted on field.

“All the vacant posts should be filled up within three months,” she said at a review meeting of 'Utkarsh Bangla' held at the state secretariat here on Thursday.

The priority is to ensure that there is enough manpower to handle the law and order situation in the state, the chief minister said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Kolkata
West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee
TMC

Related videos

What's Brewing

Gauhar Khan, Zaid Darbar welcome baby boy

Gauhar Khan, Zaid Darbar welcome baby boy

Astronomers puzzled by 'largest' ever cosmic explosion

Astronomers puzzled by 'largest' ever cosmic explosion

The long wait is over: New 'Zelda' hits shelves

The long wait is over: New 'Zelda' hits shelves

'I could die too': Ukraine's war widows on frontline

'I could die too': Ukraine's war widows on frontline

Naxalite couple's daughter clears Class 10 board exam

Naxalite couple's daughter clears Class 10 board exam

Space startup-SpaceX to launch commercial space station

Space startup-SpaceX to launch commercial space station

WB: Bride raises slogans seeking jobs for TET aspirants

WB: Bride raises slogans seeking jobs for TET aspirants

Modi's space push for India counts on private players

Modi's space push for India counts on private players

Felt like 'doormat' in past relationships: Priyanka

Felt like 'doormat' in past relationships: Priyanka

Why US delayed China sanctions after spy balloon row

Why US delayed China sanctions after spy balloon row

 