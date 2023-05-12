Complete recruitment process for vacant posts in Bengal police force within 3 months: Mamata to officials

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked officials to complete the recruitment process for “thousands” of vacant posts in the state police force within three months.

She said the shortlisted candidates can be provided an initial training of seven days and inducted into the force.

“There are thousands of vacant posts in the police force. I suggest there should be an initial training of seven days, and the rest of the training can be conducted on field.

“All the vacant posts should be filled up within three months,” she said at a review meeting of 'Utkarsh Bangla' held at the state secretariat here on Thursday.

The priority is to ensure that there is enough manpower to handle the law and order situation in the state, the chief minister said.