Congress reinstates Falerio as Tripura's in-charge

Within hours of removing Luizinho Faleiro as AICC general secretary in-charge of Tripura, the Congress on Tuesday reinstated him on the position and made its MP Gaurav Gogoi as in-charge of Sikkim and Manipur.

The Congress chief had replaced Faleiro with Gogoi only last night.

"In partial modification of the press release issued yesterday, the Congress president has appointed Gaurav Gogoi, MP as in-charge of Sikkim and Manipur, along with his current responsibilities as in-charge of West Bengal and Andaman and Nicobar Islands," an official communication said.

"Luizinho Faleiro will continue as general secretary in-charge of Tripura and the rest of the north eastern states," the statement further said.

