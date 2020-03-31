One dead after drinking raw spirit as liquor substitute

Coronavirus Lockdown: 1 dead, several critical in Assam after drinking raw spirit as substitute for liquor

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 31 2020, 07:59 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2020, 07:59 ist
Representative image/iStock images

One person died on Monday and several others are in a critical condition in Assam's Jorhat district after consuming raw spirit as a substitute for liquor, the supply of which has been crippled due to the nationwide lockdown, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Tarajan area on Sunday night when a group of people, mostly daily wagers, drank raw spirits mixed with cold drinks, a police officer said.

One person died on Monday and the condition of others is critical, he added.

