Coronavirus lockdown: Bengal students stuck in Kota will soon begin their journey back home, says CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that the students from the state who are stranded in Kota in Rajasthan in the wake of COVID-19 will soon begin their journey back home.

She also said that the process to provide help to all such people from Bengal has already been initiated.

“I am personally overseeing this & we will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that everyone gets any possible help. The initiation has already started & all students from Bengal stuck in Kota would begin their journey back soon,” tweeted Banerjee.

Banerjee said that her government will extend full cooperation to people from Bengal who are stuck in other states due to the lockdown to ensure that they can return home.

The Chief Minister also said that she has instructed her officials to take the required action.

"GoWB (Govt of West Bengal) will initiate every possible help to people of Bengal stuck in diff parts of the country due to lockdown, in returning home. I've instructed my officers to do the needful. Till the time I'm here, nobody from Bengal should feel helpless. I'm with you in these tough times," she said in a tweet.