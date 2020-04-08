COVID-19: Nitish Kumar, his ministers decide to slash salary by 15% for a year

COVID-19: Nitish Kumar decides to slash salary by 15%

The Nitish Kumar regime in Bihar has decided to slash the salary of all the ministers in the state, besides legislators, by 15 per cent for at least one year, in view of the Covid-19 outbreak.

A decision to this effect was taken on Wednesday evening at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

This was the first occasion in the history of Bihar where a Cabinet meeting took place through video conferencing where all the ministers attended it, along with their respective Principal Secretaries, in their designated official chamber.

The Bihar Government has, meanwhile, also decided to promote all the students of government schools, affiliated to Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), studying from Class I to IX, to their next grade.

“In view of the lockdown, there was no option other than to promote them without taking any examination. The CBSE too has taken a similar decision,” said Education Minister in the State, Krishnandan Verma.

