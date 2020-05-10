COVID-19 patient dies in Patna, Bihar toll 6

A 60-year-old COVID-19 patient died at the Patna Medical College and Hospital on Sunday, taking the total number of persons who died after being diagnosed with coronavirus infection to six, a top health official said.

The man was a resident of Belchi area in Barh in Patna district, Principal Secretary, Health, Sanjay Kumar said.

He was in quarantine after returning from Delhi, Kumar said.

"It was a case of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (end stage lunge disease), died of cardio respiratory arrest," Kumar said in a tweet.

Rohtas, Munger, Vaishali, East Champaran and Sitamarhi have reported one death each.