Covid-19 spike: Manipur postones class X, XII exams, physical classes in schools suspended

Manipur government on Monday decided to postpone the Class X and XII examinations and suspended physical classes in schools in view of a spike in Covid-19 cases in the past few days.

In an official order, T Ranjit Singh, commissioner of the education department also ordered for closure of tuition centres, coaching classes and hostels across the state with immediate effect.

The Class X and Class XII examinations conducted by the state board were scheduled to be held on May 6 and May 5 respectively. No revised dates for the same has been announced yet.

This comes days after the Centre decided to cancel the Class X examinations and postponed the Class XII examinations conducted by the CBSE.

The notification stated that physical classes for students from Class IX to XII should be immediately suspended in view of the rise in Covid-19 cases in the past few days and in order to prevent further spread of the virus. Physical classes for students up to Class IX remained suspended since the first wave of the Covid. It also ordered that online classes should be started immediately.

Manipur government on Saturday imposed night curfew across the state from 8 pm to 4 am following a spike in Covid-19 cases.

A bulletin issued on Sunday said the state reported 72 fresh Covid-19 positive cases in 24 hours taking the total number of active cases to 255.