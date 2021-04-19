Covid-19 surge: Assam reports 6 deaths, 639 fresh cases in 24 hours

Assam reported six more deaths due to Covid-19 and 639 fresh positive cases in the past 24 hours on Sunday taking the total active cases to 5,268.

The daily bulletin issued by National Health Mission, Assam on Sunday evening said the deaths were reported from Kamrup Metro, Barpeta, Cachar, Dhemaji, Morigaon and Tinsukia district. Kamrup Metro district (Guwahati) reported a maximum of 354 cases on Sunday followed by Kamrup (35), Nagaon (28) and Dibrugarh (26).

The bulletin said a total of 23,300 tests were conducted on Sunday of which 2.74% tested positive for Covid-19.

The state reported a total of 1,135 deaths due to Covid since its detection in May last year.

Assam has witnessed a spike in Covid-19 positive cases since March 27 when the number of daily positive cases was 51 against the average test of 10,262. The number of daily cases increased to 484 between April 10 and 16 against average test of 54, 815.

As a precautionary measure, the state government on Saturday decided to shut down lower primary schools (Class 1 to 5) in the districts having more than 100 Covid-19 positive cases. The government also decided to impose a fine of Rs 1,000 on people not wearing a mask in public places. Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, however, said there was no immediate plan for lockdown as the positivity rate was still low.

Vaccination:

The bulletin said a total of 15,92,825 people have been provided vaccines of which 13,00, 692 got the first dose. These include healthcare workers, frontline workers and persons aged above 45 years.