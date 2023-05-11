CRPF jawan injured in IED blast in Jharkhand

A CRPF jawan was seriously injured in an IED explosion in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Thursday, police said.
The incident took place when security forces were undertaking an anti-Maoist operation in a forest near Ichahatu village in Goilkera Police Station area, a police officer said.
Also Read | Three members of a family, including 3-year-old girl, trampled to death by jumbos in Jharkhand
The injured constable of the 60th battalion of the CRPF was airlifted to a hospital in Ranchi and his condition is stated to be stable, he said.
A massive combing operation has been launched in West Singhbhum district since January 11 following intelligence inputs about the presence of top Maoist leader Misir Besra, who carries a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head.
Since then, five villagers, including two elderly women, have been killed and over half-a-dozen people, including CRPF personnel, have been injured in IED blasts triggered by the Maoists.
