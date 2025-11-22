<p>Bengaluru: The High Grounds police busted an illicit drug operation on Tuesday, arresting a 27-year-old man who was allegedly preying on college students in the city by selling psychotropic substances. </p><p>The accused, Prem alias Vaishnav, was operating primarily near educational institutions, selling orange-coloured tablets illegally at an excessive rate, charging students between Rs 200 and sometimes up to Rs 500 per pill based on demand.</p>.Germany to classify date rape drugs as weapons in trials.<p>Acting on credible intelligence reports, police swiftly took Prem into custody and initiated an interrogation. The subsequent search of his residence led to the seizure of a massive consignment of 6,700 tablets, estimated to be worth Rs 14 lakh on the illegal market.</p><p>DCP Central, Akshay M Hakay, explaining the nature of the contraband said that the tablet is essentially a prescription drug, formulated with a painkiller that delivers an opium-like effect. </p><p>When consumed extensively, the drug provides a psychotropic effect. The accused confessed to obtaining the large quantities of tablets through a parcel delivery network. </p><p>A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law, and the police noted that further investigation is underway to dismantle the larger supply chain and trace the supplier.</p>