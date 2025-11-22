Menu
Drug peddler targeting college students arrested; psychotropic pills worth Rs 14 lakh seized

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law, and the police noted that further investigation is underway to dismantle the larger supply chain and trace the supplier.
Last Updated : 22 November 2025, 11:08 IST
Published 22 November 2025, 11:08 IST
Karnataka NewsCrimedrug peddlers

