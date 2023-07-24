CRPF officer injured in IED blast in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum during anti-Naxal ops

A CRPF officer was injured in an IED explosion in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Monday, police said.
The incident happened near Patatorab village in Tonto police station area when security forces, comprising CRPF, Jharkhand Jaguar and district armed police, were on an anti-Naxal operation in a forest, they said.
The Improvised Explosive Device (IED), planted by Maoists, went off, injuring Assistant Commandant of CRPF 197 battalion Rudra Pratap Tiwari, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said.
Tiwari received injuries from the splinters, and his condition is stable at present, he said.
The operation was continuing in the area, he added.
Eight villagers have been killed, and over two dozen people, including security personnel, injured in IED blasts in the area since January, officials said.
