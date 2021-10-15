Cruise ship drugs case: Film producer Imtiaz Khatri questioned

Cruise drugs case: Film producer Imtiaz Khatri quizzed

Last Saturday the NCB had conducted searches at Khatri's residence and office in suburban Bandra

  • Oct 15 2021, 02:31 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2021, 02:31 ist

Film producer Imtiyaz Khatri was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday in connection with the cruise ship drugs seizure case, an official said.

This was the third time he was summoned by the anti-drug agency in the case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and some others were arrested on October 3. Khatri was quizzed for around four hours, the official said.

Last Saturday the NCB had conducted searches at Khatri's residence and office in suburban Bandra.

