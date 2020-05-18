'Amphan may cause extensive damage on Bengal coast'

Cyclone 'Amphan' may cause extensive damage on Bengal coast during landfall: Govt

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 18 2020, 20:24 ist
  • updated: May 18 2020, 20:24 ist
The storm is also likely to impact the coastal districts of north Odisha, including Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak and Balasore. (Credit: PTI Photo)

Cyclone "Amphan" has developed into a super cyclone in the Bay of Bengal on Monday and has the potential to cause extensive damage in the coastal districts of West Bengal when it makes landfall on Wednesday, the government said.

The cyclone is expected to make landfall on the West Bengal coast in the afternoon of May 20 as an extremely severe cyclonic storm with wind speeds ranging up to 195 kmph.

The cyclone has the potential to cause extensive damage in the coastal districts of West Bengal, an official statement said.

Follow live updates on the Amphan cyclone here

"Amphan" will cause heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of West Bengal, it added.

The districts of East Medinipur, South and North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and Kolkata in are likely to be worst affected due to "Amphan".

The storm is also likely to impact the coastal districts of north Odisha, including Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak and Balasore.

The India Meteorological Department has warned of a storm surge of a height of about four-six metres above the astronomical tide, which would inundate the low-lying coastal areas of South and North 24 parganas, and three-four metres in East Medinipur at the time of landfall, the statement said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Cyclone Amphan
West Bengal
weather

What's Brewing

A peek into WHO's role in the coronavirus pandemic

A peek into WHO's role in the coronavirus pandemic

Talent that didn’t receive serious attention

Talent that didn’t receive serious attention

Delhi Police tuns to pranks on lockdown violators

Delhi Police tuns to pranks on lockdown violators

Lack of clarity on curbs leads to confusion on lockdown

Lack of clarity on curbs leads to confusion on lockdown

Eight-year-old raises Rs 45,000, donates PPE kits

Eight-year-old raises Rs 45,000, donates PPE kits

 