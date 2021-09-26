Cyclone Gulab's landfall process begins: IMD

Cyclone Gulab's landfall process begins: IMD

The system hit the landmass between Kalingapatanam in Andhra Pradesh and Gopalpur in Odisha

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Sep 26 2021, 18:56 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2021, 19:06 ist
Fishermen park their boats on the Puri beach as IMD has restricted venturing in the sea due to Cyclone Gulab. Credit: PTI photo

The landfall process of cyclone Gulab has started on Sunday evening and it may continue for about three hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said here.

The system hit the landmass between Kalingapatanam in Andhra Pradesh and Gopalpur in Odisha.

“As per the latest meteorological observations, the cloud bands have touched the coastal regions and thus the landfall process has commenced over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south coastal Odisha,” the IMD said in a statement.

During the landfall, the wind speed of the cyclone is about 90 kmph, an official said. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and assured him of all support from the Centre to face the challenges posed by the cyclone.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Cyclone Gulab
IMD
weather
Odisha

Related videos

What's Brewing

Race wide open as Germany votes in post-Merkel election

Race wide open as Germany votes in post-Merkel election

Peda project: Deoghar eyes GI tag for its famous sweet

Peda project: Deoghar eyes GI tag for its famous sweet

When Bishan Bedi cooked dinner for Pak cricketers!

When Bishan Bedi cooked dinner for Pak cricketers!

How loss of smell during Covid impacts personal lives

How loss of smell during Covid impacts personal lives

Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate on 'Kanyadaan' relevance

Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate on 'Kanyadaan' relevance

Stars lend voices to world concert for climate, jabs

Stars lend voices to world concert for climate, jabs

Five movies to watch on Dev Anand's birth anniversary

Five movies to watch on Dev Anand's birth anniversary

Tripura readying to rule India's agarbatti industry

Tripura readying to rule India's agarbatti industry

PM Modi to bring back 157 antiquities handed over by US

PM Modi to bring back 157 antiquities handed over by US

Spinners: India stare at vacuum beyond Ashwin, Jadeja

Spinners: India stare at vacuum beyond Ashwin, Jadeja

 