Woman cop, daughter, mother found dead in Jharkhand

Decomposed bodies of woman cop, minor daughter, mother recovered from flat in Jharkhand

Neighbours had on Thursday night informed police after sensing foul smell from the flat

PTI
PTI, Jamshedpur,
  • Jul 22 2022, 11:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2022, 12:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The decomposed bodies of a woman police constable, her minor daughter and mother were recovered from their residence in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum district, officials said on Friday.

The bodies of Sabita Hembram, her 13-year-old daughter and mother (60) was found in a room inside their flat in Golmuri area on Thursday night, they said.

Hembram was posted in the office of the senior superintendent of police here.

Also Read —Minor raped in Delhi, acid poured into mouth; NCW shoots off letter to Police

Neighbours had on Thursday night informed police after sensing foul smell from the flat, following which SSP Prabhat Kumar rushed to the spot along with a team of officers.

Kumar said an investigation is underway, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Hembram, 36, who was inducted into the police force on compensatory grounds, did not report for duty since the last two days, police said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jharkhand
India News
Crime

What's Brewing

B'lureans are going in for lab-grown diamond jewellery

B'lureans are going in for lab-grown diamond jewellery

In Pics | All you need to know about Droupadi Murmu

In Pics | All you need to know about Droupadi Murmu

DH Toon | Robert Vadra, Congress' final nail

DH Toon | Robert Vadra, Congress' final nail

The costly gamble of gaming addictions

The costly gamble of gaming addictions

This caterer serves wedding food without a wedding

This caterer serves wedding food without a wedding

 