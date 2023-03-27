Deeply touched after visiting Tagore's ancestral house: President Murmu

Deeply touched after visiting Tagore's house: Murmu

The President, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, also went to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's ancestral house in the city and paid homage to the freedom fighter

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Mar 27 2023, 19:51 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2023, 19:51 ist
President Droupadi Murmu at 'Jorasanko Thakurbari', the ancestral house of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore, in Kolkata. Credit: PTI Photo

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said she was deeply touched after visiting Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral house, Jorasanko Thakurbari in north Kolkata.

Murmu went around rooms where Tagore was born, where he breathed his last and where he spent most of his time in and expressed awe over the preservation of the centuries-old structure, Registrar Subir Moitra of Rabindra Bharati University, which is housed on the premises, said.

The President, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, also went to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's ancestral house in the city and paid homage to the freedom fighter.

RBU authorities gave her four publications of Tagore and a photograph of his.

Murmu, who was accompanied by Governor C V Ananda Bose, was greeted at the Jorasanko Thakurbari by state ministers Bratya Basu and Sashi Panja.

Later, she wrote in the visitor's log book: "It is indeed a memorable experience for me to have visited the Jorasanko Thakurbari, the famous abode of the illustrious Tagore family of which Kavi Guru became a global icon."

"The visit has enlightened me about the multi-faceted contributions made by the stalwarts of the great family. Walking through the house which has been converted into a museum, I got a glimpse of how members of the Tagore family enriched India's traditions and helped its reawakening," she wrote.

Murmu also appreciated "the preservation and maintenance of this great national heritage, including the personal effects of the family" by Rabindra Bharati University.

India News
Kolkata
Droupadi Murmu
Rabindranath Tagore

