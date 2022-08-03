Delhi Police didn’t allow search in capital: Bengal CID on Jharkhand MLAs cash seizure case

West Bengal Central Investigation Department (CID), on Monday, alleged that they were “stopped” by the Delhi Police from conducting a search in the national capital, despite having a court warrant. The West Bengal CID were in the national capital in connection with their investigation into the arrest of Jharkhand Congress MLAs with cash worth lakhs in the state.

The issue was also raised in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha by the Opposition MPs, who protested the alleged incident. In Rajya Sabha, Trinamool Congress's Dola Sen, and other MPs, tried to raise the issue during Question Hour but deputy chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh did not allow it.

“The CID team was restrained by the Delhi Police in spite of a court warrant to search the premises. The government should explain the involvement of Delhi Police in unlawful activities,” Sen told reporters.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O’Brien tweeted: “Trinamool Congress raises Jharkhand MLA bribes issue. This morning a CID team from West Bengal was restrained by Delhi Police (DCP South West) to conduct search and raid at place of an accused in Delhi in case related to Jharkhand MLAs despite having a warrant from court.”

West Bengal CID also tweeted about the incident: “In the course of investigation of Panchla PS Case No 276/22 a team of CID which had gone to Delhi to execute search warrant issued by Ld Court has been stopped from doing their lawful duty on the direction of @dcp_southwest. Personal intervention of @CPDelhi is requested.”

The case involves seizure of huge cash from 3 MLAs of Jharkhand. Detaining & preventing the CID WB team to conduct lawful search will lead to disappearance of crucial evidence by the suspects responsibility of which will lie on the DP officers who prevented the search. @CPDelhi — CID West Bengal (@CIDWestBengal) August 3, 2022

There was no immediate response from Delhi Police.

“The case involves seizure of huge cash from 3 MLAs of Jharkhand. Detaining & preventing the CID WB team to conduct lawful search will lead to disappearance of crucial evidence by the suspects responsibility of which will lie on the DP officers who prevented the search. @CPDelhi,” the CID stated in another tweet.

Trinamool Congress, too, tweeted, bringing it to the general public’s notice: “@BJP4India, we have only one question for you—What are you so afraid of? Despite having a search warrant, why is Delhi Police not allowing WB CID to search the premises of Sidharth Majumdar, who allegedly played a key role in attempts made towards toppling the Jharkhand government?”

The CID action came days after three Congress MLAs from Jharkhand—Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachchap and Naman Bixal Kongari—were arrested by West Bengal Police after over Rs 49 lakh in cash was seized from a car in which they were travelling.