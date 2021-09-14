BJP objects to Mamata's Bhabanipur bypoll nomination

Details of criminal proceedings not disclosed: BJP objects to Mamata's Bhabanipur nomination

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 14 2021, 13:38 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2021, 13:47 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI File Photo

In a dramatic twist to the Bhabanipur bypoll, the election agent of BJP candidate for the constituency Priyanka Tibrewal wrote to the Returning Officer, objecting to nomination/declaration filed by CM Mamata Banerjee, saying that it fails to disclose particulars of pending criminal proceedings against her.

More details awaited.

West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee
BJP
TMC
Indian Politics

