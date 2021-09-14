Details of criminal proceedings not disclosed: BJP objects to Mamata's Bhabanipur nomination

In a dramatic twist to the Bhabanipur bypoll, the election agent of BJP candidate for the constituency Priyanka Tibrewal wrote to the Returning Officer, objecting to nomination/declaration filed by CM Mamata Banerjee, saying that it fails to disclose particulars of pending criminal proceedings against her.
More details awaited.
