DH Toon | EC orders repoll in one Assam polling booth after EVM controversy

The Election Commission ordered a repoll at a polling booth in Ratabari seat of Assam after a controversy broke out over the presiding officer carrying the EVM after polling in a vehicle which belonged to the wife of a BJP candidate contesting from a neighbouring seat.
To prevent the polling team from being assaulted in Karimganj by a mob which alleged that the electronic voting machine was being taken for tampering, police had to use force.
DH Toon | EVM controversy in Assam Assembly polls
