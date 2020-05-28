'Do people not die in trains?' asks Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh on Muzaffarpur incident

West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh courted fresh controversy on Thursday when he described the incident at Muzaffarpur Railway station in Bihar, where a child was seen in a video footage pulling at a cloth with which his dead mother was covered, as a “small incident.”

“We know that due to the lockdown, some of the staff are unable to come to work. So some small incidents are taking place. It is unfortunate. Since everything is not normal, such unpleasant incidents can take place and they should be considered as exception,” said Ghosh.

“The current situation is not normal. Do train accidents never take place? Do people not die in trains?” asked Ghosh while speaking to journalists.

He also said that the same Railways had earlier set examples by promptly providing milk for a baby after the mother travelling in a train informed it through a tweet that she has run out of milk.

“The same Railways has set examples by providing milk for a baby after the mother tweeted to them while traveling in a train that she has run out of milk for her baby. The Railway officials were waiting at the next station with milk and a doctor,” said Ghosh.

His comment drew severe crticism from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the CPI(M).

TMC MP Saugata Roy accused the Centre of ignoring the Opposition partys’ warning that bringing back migrant workers will be a major challenge.

“Rail Minister Piyush Goyal’s comments against the state government are signs of his arrogance. For how long will we take Dilip Ghosh’s comment seriously?” asked Roy.