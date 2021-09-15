EC notice to Bengal BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal

The Election Commission (EC) issued a show-cause notice to the BJP candidate for the Bhabanipur Assembly by-election Priyanka Tibrewal following a complaint by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleging that she violated the poll panel’s instruction by gathering a large number of supporters while submitting her nomination.

The TMC alleged that Tibrewal violated the model code of conduct and Covid-19 related guidelines by gathering a “mob” of at least 500 people despite not having required permission.

The EC issued the show-cause notice on Tuesday which also mentioned the report submitted by the officer-in-charge Bhabanipur police station wherein he stated that there was traffic congestion due to a major gathering of BJP workers while filing her nomination on Monday.

Refuting the TMC’s allegation Tibrewal said on Wednesday, "The EC has sent a show-cause notice to me after the TMC complained that I took a huge number of people with me when I went to file my nomination. I will give an appropriate reply.”

She argued that except Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari's there were no other vehicles with her at that time and it was not her job to see who were there with motorcycles and other vehicles.

BJP has pitted Tibrewal against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the Bhabanipur Assembly by-poll which will take place on September 30.

