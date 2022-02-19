Prime accused in cross-border cattle smuggling arrested

ED arrests prime accused in cross-border cattle smuggling case

Haque was arrested by the CBI in November 2020 as part of its independent probe into the same case

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 19 2022, 15:00 ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2022, 15:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The ED has arrested Md Enamul Haque, the prime accused in a multi-crore cross-border cattle smuggling racket, in connection with a money-laundering investigation into the illegal trade that takes place across the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal.

Haque was taken into custody under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He will be produced before a local court here and the Enforcement Directorate will seek his custody, they said.

Haque was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in November 2020 as part of its independent probe into the same case. He was granted bail by the Supreme Court last month.

The CBI had earlier filed a charge sheet before a special court in West Bengal's Asansol alleging that Haque was the mastermind of the illegal cattle trade. It said he was assisted by two other accused, TMC youth leader Vinay Mishra and his arrested brother Vikas Mishra, in alleged connivance with Border Security Force (BSF) Commandant Satish Kumar who was posted in Murshidabad and Malda regions of the state.

Some others were also named in the CBI charge sheet in connection with the alleged cattle smuggling that has been rampant along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal.

On the link of the Mishra brothers to the alleged cattle smuggling case, the ED had claimed in a statement that "between October 2016-March 2017, Vinay Mishra and Vikas Mishra received funds amounting Rs 6.1 crore from cattle smuggler Md Enamul Haque."

In March last year, the agency had also attached a house of the Mishra brothers located in Kolkata as part of the probe.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Enforcement Directorate
India News
cattle smuggling

Related videos

What's Brewing

Karnataka hijab row: Here's how celebrities reacted

Karnataka hijab row: Here's how celebrities reacted

Arjan Bajwa opens up on new series 'Bestseller'

Arjan Bajwa opens up on new series 'Bestseller'

Whackyverse | Chacha gets blame for 'kamzor' India

Whackyverse | Chacha gets blame for 'kamzor' India

Syncretism in action

Syncretism in action

Disco stole thunder from Bappi’s soulful songs

Disco stole thunder from Bappi’s soulful songs

Nine dead as Storm Eunice batters Europe

Nine dead as Storm Eunice batters Europe

DH Toon | History 'rewrites' itself

DH Toon | History 'rewrites' itself

India to have 6L dollar-millionaire households: Hurun

India to have 6L dollar-millionaire households: Hurun

 