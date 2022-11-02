ED summons Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to appear on November 3

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for questioning on November 3 in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in the state, officials said on Wednesday.

Soren, 47, has been asked to appear before the federal probe agency at its regional office in state capital Ranchi on Thursday.

The agency wants to question and record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

The ED has also written a letter to Jharkhand Police Commissioner to make appropriate security arrangements ahead of his questioning.

The court has already taken the cognizance of the charge sheet.

The ED had earlier arrested his political aide Pankaj Mishra and two others in this case.

The agency has said it has "identified" proceeds of crimes relating to illegal mining in the state to the tune of more than Rs 1,000 crore till now.

The ED said that during the investigation of the case searches were conducted 47 times of throughout India on several dates resulting into the seizure of cash amounting to Rs 5.34 crore, freezing of bank balances amounting to Rs 13.32 crore, freezing of an inland vessel MV Infralink -III, registration No.- WB 1809, five stone crushers, two Hyva trucks besides the seizure of incriminating documents along with two AK 47 Assault Rifles.

The ED probe began after the agency raided Mishra and his alleged associates on July 8, covering 19 locations in Sahibganj, Barhait, Rajmahal, Mirza Chauki and Barharwa in Jharkhand in the case linked to alleged instances of illegal mining and extortion.

PMLA investigation revealed that Mishra, who enjoys political clout, being the representative of the Chief Minister, controls the illegal mining businesses as well as inland ferry services in Sahebganj and its adjoining areas through his accomplices.

"He exercises considerable control over the mining of stone chips and boulders as well as installation and operations of several crushers, set up across various mining sites in Sahebganj. Proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 42 crore acquired by Mishra have been identified till date," said the ED official.

(With inputs from PTI, IANS)