ED summons TMC's Abhishek in school jobs case

ED summons TMC's Abhishek in connection with Bengal primary school jobs scam on June 13

The notice was served hours after Banerjee's wife Rujira was grilled by the agency for nearly four hours in connection with the coal pilferage case

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jun 08 2023, 21:59 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2023, 21:59 ist
TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday served a notice to TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, summoning him to appear before its sleuths on June 13 in connection with the central agency's probe into the primary school jobs scam in West Bengal.

Read | TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's wife appears before ED in coal pilferage case

The notice was served hours after Banerjee's wife Rujira was grilled by the agency for nearly four hours in connection with the coal pilferage case.

"Abhishek Banerjee has been asked to appear before our officers on June 13 at our city office at 11 am. We have called him for questioning for the alleged illegal appointments in different state-run and -aided schools," an ED official told PTI.

One ED official went to Banerjee's residence, 'Santiniketan', on Harish Mukherjee Road in the southern part of Kolkata, to serve the summons, he said.

Incidentally, the TMC MP was grilled by CBI officers at their Kolkata office for over nine hours on May 20 in connection with their investigation into the primary school jobs scam.

