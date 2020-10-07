Ensure Maoists don't return to Bengal: Mamata to police

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asked the state police to ensure that Maoist insurgency isn't witnessed in the state, especially in the Jangalmahal area (forested areas of Jhargram, Bankura, Purulia, West Medinipur districts).

The Jangalmahal area was a hotbed for Maoist activities until a decade ago.

Speaking at an administrative review meeting in Jhargram, the chief minister instructed Director-General of Police Virendra to use various state government agencies to gather intelligence on suspicious activities in the rural and semi-urban areas of Jangalmhal, with a special focus on those which were erstwhile Maoist bastions.

“A few days back some people associated with a political party visited Jhargram along with people connected to Maoists. Their intention was to create trouble,” said Mamata.

She said it was the responsibility of the police to ensure that attempts to disrupt peace in Bengal with money power do not succeed. However, she did not specify any party.

The chief minister said her government has put in a lot of effort to restore peace and usher in development in Jangalmahal and added that she would not put up with any attempt to disrupt it.

Mamata said the police should have comprehensive intelligence about people staying in guest houses and hotels in the area.

“There should not be any lack of information on this when there are so many government agencies, including civic volunteers and green police, which could be used used for intelligence gathering on attempts of sabotage in the area,” said Mamata.

She emphasised the need to keep a tab on cash flow in the area, which was often used to influence voters.

“I visited these areas (as an opposition leader) when no one dared to do so. I have seen how much bloodshed took place about a decade back,” said Mamata, who is often credited to reigning in Maoist insurgency in the Jangalmahal area.