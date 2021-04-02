Estranged TMC MP writes to Nandigram district and poll authorities fearing communal tension

Estranged Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Dibyendu Adhikari on Friday wrote to Purba Medinipur district magistrate and district electoral officer expressing apprehension about outbreak of communal tension at the high stakes Nandigram constituency, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was a contestant.

Read | Didi realised contesting from Nandigram was mistake: PM

Dibyendu Adhikari, who is the brother of BJPs Nandigram contestant Suvendu Adhikari and had been maintaing distance from TMC, in his letter expressed concern that although the polls were held in an overall peaceful climate on Thursday there is a fear that communal tension might surface in the area.

He urged the authorities concerned to take preventive measures to maintain peace in the region after the poll.

As per estimates 30 per cent of the population in the constituency are Muslims.