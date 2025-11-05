Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Camera found in hostel bathroom begets massive protest in Tata Electronics' Apple unit near Hosur

Based on the inquiry, Thangadurai said police arrested the accused on Tuesday night, even as the protesting employees demanded that all bathrooms on campus be searched.
Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 16:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2025, 16:31 IST
India NewsprotestTata GroupcameraHosur

Follow us on :

Follow Us