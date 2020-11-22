Fire breaks out at Howrah jute mill

Fire breaks out at Howrah jute mill

Six fire tenders managed to douse the blaze in an hour

PTI
PTI, Howrah,
  • Nov 22 2020, 21:35 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2020, 21:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock.

A fire broke out at a jute mill in West Bengal's Howrah district on Sunday, officials said.

There was no report of any casualty in the fire that broke out at Belvedere Jute Mill in the Sankrail area in the afternoon, they said.

Six fire tenders managed to douse the blaze in an hour, officials said.

Stacked jute bales at the mill may have aggravated the blaze, they added.

The workers, who were inside the mill when the flames were spotted, managed to come out and joined the fire fighting operations, they said.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Howrah
Fire
West Bengal

What's Brewing

Actor Alan Rickman's diaries to be published as a book

Actor Alan Rickman's diaries to be published as a book

The women who served as a deadly duo for the Taliban

The women who served as a deadly duo for the Taliban

Sabarimala temple in crisis; daily revenue falls 97%

Sabarimala temple in crisis; daily revenue falls 97%

RBI 1st central bank to reach million Twitter followers

RBI 1st central bank to reach million Twitter followers

 