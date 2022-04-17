Former Assam Congress president Ripun Bora joins TMC

Bora, as a joint candidate of the opposition parties in Assam, had unsuccessfully contested the recent Rajya Sabha election

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Apr 17 2022, 16:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2022, 17:48 ist
Ripun Bora. Credit: PTI Photo

Former Assam Congress president Ripun Bora on Sunday joined the TMC in the presence of party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee here.

"Delighted to welcome Shri@ripunbora, Former Minister of Panchayat & Rural Development, Minister of Education in Assam, former Rajya Sabha MP & former President of Assam Pradesh Congress committee! He joined us today in the presence of Shri @abhishekaitc," the Trinamool Congress said on Twitter.

 

Bora, as a joint candidate of the opposition parties in Assam, had unsuccessfully contested the recent Rajya Sabha election.

Banerjee also welcomed him to the West Bengal's ruling party.

"Extending a very warm welcome to Shri @ripunbora, a stalwart and skilled politician, who joined the @AITCofficial family today. We are extremely pleased to have you onboard and look forward to working together for the well-being of our people!," he tweeted.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

