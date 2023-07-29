Former Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee hospitalised with breathing problems

Former West Bengal Chief Minister and veteran CPI(M) leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was rushed and admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata on Saturday due to breathing difficulties.

Bhattacharjee, 79, was admitted to Woodlands Hospital with “lower respiratory tract infection and Type II respiratory failure,” a statement issued by the hospital mentioned.

“Mr Bhattacharjee has been put on non-invasive ventilation, antibiotics, and other supportive management. Necessary investigations have been done and the reports are awaited. He is haemodynamically stable,” the statement added. Bhattacharjee’s progress is being closely monitored by a multidisciplinary medical team.

“Not to be worried. For all those who are enquiring and expressing their concern over the health conditions of Com. Buddhadeb Bhattacharya,” Md Salim, CPI(M)’s state secretary stated on Twitter, and shared the hospital’s statement.

Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose visited the former CM in the hospital. Interacting with his family, he wished Bhattacharjee the best of health.