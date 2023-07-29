Former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee hospitalised

Former Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee hospitalised with breathing problems

Bhattacharjee, 79, was admitted to Woodlands Hospital with 'lower respiratory tract infection and Type II respiratory failure'.

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Jul 29 2023, 17:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2023, 21:09 ist
Buddhadeb Bhattacharya. Credit: Special Arrangement

Former West Bengal Chief Minister and veteran CPI(M) leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was rushed and admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata on Saturday due to breathing difficulties.

Bhattacharjee, 79, was admitted to Woodlands Hospital with “lower respiratory tract infection and Type II respiratory failure,” a statement issued by the hospital mentioned.

“Mr Bhattacharjee has been put on non-invasive ventilation, antibiotics, and other supportive management. Necessary investigations have been done and the reports are awaited. He is haemodynamically stable,” the statement added. Bhattacharjee’s progress is being closely monitored by a multidisciplinary medical team.

Also Read | Rural poll violence carried out as per instructions of Mamata: Anurag Thakur

“Not to be worried. For all those who are enquiring and expressing their concern over the health conditions of Com. Buddhadeb Bhattacharya,” Md Salim, CPI(M)’s state secretary stated on Twitter, and shared the hospital’s statement.

Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose visited the former CM in the hospital. Interacting with his family, he wished Bhattacharjee the best of health.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
West Bengal
Kolkata

Related videos

What's Brewing

Pottermania hits new high with magical culinary journey

Pottermania hits new high with magical culinary journey

Countdown for ISRO launch of Singapore satellite begins

Countdown for ISRO launch of Singapore satellite begins

Muslims observe Muharram with 'tazia' processions

Muslims observe Muharram with 'tazia' processions

Why do dogs tilt their head to the side?

Why do dogs tilt their head to the side?

46,000-year-old worm revived from Siberian permafrost

46,000-year-old worm revived from Siberian permafrost

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' mints Rs 11 crore

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' mints Rs 11 crore

Ladakh glacier melting can form 3 glacial lakes: Study

Ladakh glacier melting can form 3 glacial lakes: Study

‘Swift quake’: Taylor fans shake ground in Seattle

‘Swift quake’: Taylor fans shake ground in Seattle

 