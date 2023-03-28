Former India footballer Jeje Lapekhlua joins ZPM

Former India footballer Jeje Lapekhlua joins ZPM

Lapekhlua, who is currently camping at Lunglei for the municipal polls slated on March 29, also confirmed to PTI about joining the ZPM

PTI
PTI, Aizawl,
  • Mar 28 2023, 13:22 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2023, 13:22 ist
Former India footballer Jeje Lapekhlua. Credit: Instagram/@jejefanai

Former India footballer Jeje Lapekhlua has joined Mizoram's main opposition party Zoram People's Movement (ZPM).

The 32-year-old Lapekhlua joined ZPM on Monday at his home town Hnahthial, party general secretary Eddy Zosangliana Colney said.

Lapekhlua, who is currently camping at Lunglei for the municipal polls slated on March 29, also confirmed to PTI about joining the ZPM.

Lapekhlua who hanged his boot last month, was the AIFF Player of the Year in 2016.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Mizoram
ISL

Related videos

What's Brewing

UK's Camilla: From palace margins to royal limelight

UK's Camilla: From palace margins to royal limelight

Walt Disney Co begins 7,000 layoffs

Walt Disney Co begins 7,000 layoffs

Singer-social media influencer booked for rape, cruelty

Singer-social media influencer booked for rape, cruelty

DH Toon | Oppn stir: 'Trying to defame the shameless'

DH Toon | Oppn stir: 'Trying to defame the shameless'

Scientists find water inside glass beads on the Moon

Scientists find water inside glass beads on the Moon

1 of the 8 Namibian cheetahs brought to India dies

1 of the 8 Namibian cheetahs brought to India dies

 