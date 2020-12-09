Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee in critical condition

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee has been admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday due to acute breathing problem. Hospital sources said that he is in a “very critical condition” and he has been put under mechanical ventilation.

The 76-year-old veteran CPI(M) leader was admitted to the private hospital in the morning after his oxygen saturation plummeted to 70 per cent and he lost consciousness. He was undergoing treatment at the critical care unit. He has tested negative for Covid-19.

"His RT-PCR test for COVID-19 has come out negative,” a hospital official said.

He also said that Bhattacharjee’s blood pressure and pulse rate are stable and he is responding to treatment. A five member medical board has been set up for his treatment.

Bhattacharjee has been suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and several other age related ailments. The former Chief Minister (2000 to 2011) has been away from public life for the last couple of years.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar visited the hospital to inquire about his health condition. CPI(M) State Secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra and Left Front Chairperson Biman Basu also visited the hospital.

“Concerned to hear that former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee has been hospitalised with breathing problems. Praying for his speedy recovery and wishing him well,”’ tweeted Mamata.

“Interacted with doctors attending on Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya #WoodlandsHospital. Situation is looking up and he is stable. Grateful to dedicated team of doctors and para medical staff for great care,” tweeted Dhankhar.