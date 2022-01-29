Fraudsters dupe professor over phone, withdraw money from bank in Kolkata

A new incident of imposters making calls and extracting bank details over the phone with criminal intent has come to light in Kolkata.

Two persons have been arrested from Jharkhand’s Jamtara and its adjacent area for having money siphoned off from a university professor whose confidential bank account information they managed to procure over the phone.

A professor associated with a well-known university lodged a complaint with Kolkata Police alleging that Rs 3.6 lakh were transferred out of her account using mobile banking. The two accused persons allegedly contacted the professor over the phone and procured her SBI account details.

During the investigation, it was discovered that money was transferred from the complainant's account through a payment gateway. Subsequently, money was transferred to different bank accounts.

Following up with investigation, police conducted raids and the two accused were arrested from Jamtara and its adjacent area in neighbouring Jharkhand. The two are said to have direct involvement in the case. Police arrested Pradip Bauri and Milan Dan.

During the investigation, it was found that a portion of the amount was transferred to Pradip’s bank account. He withdrew and handed over the money to Milan who had called the professor and availed bank account information over the phone and transferred the fund.

Both the accused were produced in court and subsequently sent to police custody till February 8. An amount of Rs 2.40 lakh could be blocked, according to a senior police official.

Police forces across the country, and banks, have been asking citizens to be cautious, as fraudsters continue to look for the gullible section with an intent to cheat.

