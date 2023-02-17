Goods train derails near Odisha’s Koraput

The derailment has affected train service on the single line

PTI
PTI, Koraput,
  • Feb 17 2023, 19:18 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2023, 19:18 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

At least six wagons of a goods train on Friday jumped off the track near Koraput railway station in Odisha.

No loss of life or injury was reported in the accident that took place at Suku, East Coast Railway officials said.

Suku is located 6 km from Koraput railway station.

Also Read: Three women die, seven injured as goods train derails in Odisha

The derailment has affected train service on the single line, the officials said.

The goods train was on its way to Visakhapatnam from Kirandul in Chhattisgarh.

Meanwhile, senior railway officials have reached the spot and the work of clearing the track is on.

India News
Indian Railways
Odisha

